Soul Food Eatery Declared Washington's 'Best Mom-And-Pop' Restaurant

When it comes to tasty indulgences, nothing soothes the soul more than some hearty comfort food. The best place to get this grub is at no-fills establishments that specialize in homestyle cooking or recipes passed down for generations. These mom-and-pop eateries are often cornerstones of local communities thanks to charm, fantastic service, and their dedication to filling up customers' bellies.

If you're looking for these types of restaurants, look no further than LoveFood. The website updated its list of the best mom-and-pop restaurants in every state. The picks were based on user reviews, accolades, and first-hand experiences.

Simply Soulful was crowned Washington State's top mom-and-pop restaurant! Here's why this family-owned joint caught the attention of writers:

"Come by this pocket-sized joint in Seattle, owned by a mother and daughter, for classic soul food dished up by friendly staff. You can't go wrong with the chicken wing dinner – six pieces of golden-fried chicken, served with sides such as mac 'n' cheese – or the traditional oxtail in hearty gravy served over rice. Bold, colorful artworks brighten an otherwise slick and minimalist space."