'Stranger Things' Cast Reunite In New Photo For Exciting Update

The Stranger Things cast has reunited! This week, the official Instagram account for the hit Netflix show shared a photo showing cast members Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Gaten Matarazzo, Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Maya Hawk, and more.

The photo also came with the exciting announcement that the production of the fifth and final season of Stranger Things has started following a big delay due to the writers' and actors' strikes this summer. The news comes months after the show teased the opening scene for the upcoming final season.