'Stranger Things' Cast Reunite In New Photo For Exciting Update
By Rebekah Gonzalez
January 9, 2024
The Stranger Things cast has reunited! This week, the official Instagram account for the hit Netflix show shared a photo showing cast members Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Gaten Matarazzo, Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Maya Hawk, and more.
The photo also came with the exciting announcement that the production of the fifth and final season of Stranger Things has started following a big delay due to the writers' and actors' strikes this summer. The news comes months after the show teased the opening scene for the upcoming final season.
"Darkness. The sound of COLD WILD. GROANING TREES. And... A CHILD'S VOICE. Singing a familiar song," the script read in a tweet from the Stranger Things writer's room. In September, the official Stranger Things social media account shared another teaser with the caption "Excuse our mess..." The 10-second-long video showed the Scoops Ice Cream Parlor sign and Steve (Joe Keery) and Robyn's (Maya Hawke) "You Rule/You Suck" scoreboard in a large pile of rubble.
The fifth and final season of the beloved sci-fi show is expected to drop on Netflix sometime in the Spring or Summer of 2025 at the earliest per What's On Netflix. In addition, Finn Wolfhard teased fans during an interview with GQ by saying that he would be 22 years old when the fifth season gets released. Recently, Millie Bobby Brown, who made a name for herself as Eleven, opened up about how she felt about the show coming to an end. “I think I’m ready. It’s been such a huge factor in part of my life, but it’s like graduating high school, it's like senior year."