Teyana Taylor has been pushing for primary custody of their daughters Junie and Rue since she filed for divorce in January 2023. According to Radar Online, Taylor claimed that their kids “are not fed properly” and “appear to be disheveled” while in his care. She cited one incident where Iman hired a private driver to drive him to the United Center. Instead of taking them with him, he put the kids in a rideshare in Chicago alone and had them dropped off.



The documents also show that Shumpert had moved out of the home they used to share and relocated to “one of the parties’ fully renovated, turnkey homes." Taylor was left with the two kids “in the parties’ primary residence that has been under construction for the past three (3) years because the Respondent has failed to pay for his portion of the agreed upon renovations.”



Iman previously responded to Taylor's claims in his own filing last month. He denied that he never made her feel endangered and wants the "cruel treatment" claims to be stricken from the record, per TMZ.