Tupac Shakur Murder Suspect Granted Bail For $750,000

"If Duane is so dangerous, if this case is so overwhelming, his guilt is so overwhelming ... why did [authorities] wait 15 years to make the arrest?" attorney Robert Arroyo argued, per ABC.



Arroyo also told the judge that Davis is a grandfather and there's no other evidence that shows his client will leave the country. If he's able to put up the funds, Davis will be freed from jail and will remain under house arrest with an ankle monitor until his trial begins. Davis has been locked up the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas since last September. He was charged with open murder with use of a deadly weapon with a gang enhancement and pleaded not guilty at his arraignment, which was delayed twice due to his struggle to find legal representation.



Davis' next court date is February 20. He's set to face trial on June 3.

