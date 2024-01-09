WATCH: Drunk Man Gets Stuck In Decorative Vase At New Year's Eve Party
By Bill Galluccio
January 9, 2024
An Alabama man had a bit too much to drink during a New Year's Eve party and wound up going viral a week later. Podcast host Kristi Yamaguccimane shared a video on his Twitter account of Connor Padgett stuck in a giant decorative vase at a party in Mountain Brook.
The video shows Padgett surrounded by partygoers trying to get him out of the vase. He appears to be laughing at the ordeal but is clearly getting frustrated as people offer him tips on how to get out. A second video posted by Yamaguccimane shows Padgett sitting casually in the vase, discussing his predicament.
WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS STRONG LANGUAGE
oh my god this is the whitest shit I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/ncTDlZr8Jb— Kristi Yamaguccimane (@TheWapplehouse) January 7, 2024
AN ANONYMOUS SOURCE SENT ME MORE VIDEO OF CONNOR STUCK IN THE URN AND GETTING CHISELED OUT— Kristi Yamaguccimane (@TheWapplehouse) January 8, 2024
I REPEAT: MORE OF CONNOR STUCK IN THE URN https://t.co/ZFZHOveebm pic.twitter.com/qfYaZRpMEJ
According to another user on X, who was bartending at the party, Padgett was eventually freed when the guests broke the vase with a chisel.
"There's a cracking sound, and the crowd cheers. He is free! The urn has been shattered, and our hero emerges unscathed. Our long national nightmare is over," they wrote on X.
While Padgett was unscathed, he did lose his pants.
"Urn guy is up and moving around, but now without his pants, which were apparently lost or damaged in the incident. (Everyone seems fine with this) He wants a cigarette," they added.
After the video went viral, Padgett joined Yamaguccimane's podcast, JortsCenter, to discuss the viral incident. He explained that several other guests got into and out of the vase with no issues, so he decided to give it a shot.
"One person had gotten into it; I saw him get out of it beautifully. And then another person, who slightly had a bigger ass than I do, got into it. So I figured, 'Gosh, if they can get into it and out of it, hell, I figure I can too.' So my stupid ass got in it," he said.
He also explained what happened to his pants.
"When I stood up, I could feel the shards of that vase in my a**crack… and I said, 'I gotta get these off right now, I'm ripping 'em the f*** off,'" he said.
"Everybody's concerned about these damn pants," he added. "The pants are fine. I got the stains out."
You can listen to the interview below.