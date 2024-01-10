Chris Christie Suspends 2024 Presidential Campaign

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is suspending his campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. Christie struggled to gain support and was polling in the single digits, trailing Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, and Donald Trump.

"It is clear to me tonight that there isn't a path for me to win the nomination, which is why I'm suspending my campaign tonight for President of the United States," Christie said at a town hall in Windham, New Hampshire, on Wednesday (January 10).

Christie spent most of his campaign attacking former President Trump, who is the clear front-runner in the race.

He decided to end his campaign after failing to meet polling requirements to attend Wednesday's Republican debate in Iowa. Only Trump, DeSantis, and Haley qualified for the CNN debate.

However, Trump will not be attending the debate and will instead participate in a town hall on Fox News at the same time. The former president has not attended any of the official Republican debates.