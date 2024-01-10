Chris Christie Suspends 2024 Presidential Campaign

By Bill Galluccio

January 11, 2024

GOP Presidential Candidate Chris Christie Hosts Town Hall In Bedford, New Hampshire
Photo: Sophie Park / Getty Images News / Getty Images

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is suspending his campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. Christie struggled to gain support and was polling in the single digits, trailing Ron DeSantisNikki Haley, and Donald Trump.

"It is clear to me tonight that there isn't a path for me to win the nomination, which is why I'm suspending my campaign tonight for President of the United States," Christie said at a town hall in Windham, New Hampshire, on Wednesday (January 10).

Christie spent most of his campaign attacking former President Trump, who is the clear front-runner in the race.

He decided to end his campaign after failing to meet polling requirements to attend Wednesday's Republican debate in Iowa. Only Trump, DeSantis, and Haley qualified for the CNN debate.

However, Trump will not be attending the debate and will instead participate in a town hall on Fox News at the same time. The former president has not attended any of the official Republican debates.

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2024 iHeartMedia, Inc.