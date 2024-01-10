'Dangerous' Windstorm Headed Straight For California, Meteorologists Warn

A severe windstorm with the potential to down trees and topple large objects is headed straight for Southern California. According to KTLA, the storm is predicted to roll into the region on Wednesday afternoon (January 10) bringing 50 mph wind gusts that will only increase in intensity overnight and into Thursday (January 11).

KTLA meteorologist Kacey Montoya mentioned that the impending storm could be "potentially damaging."

“This will be potentially damaging. By Wednesday afternoon, the 50-mile-per-hour gusts will pick up and overnight into the early morning hours on Thursday. That’s when we’ll really feel the brunt of these really strong winds.”

High Wind Warnings and a Winter Storm Warnings are already in effect for much of SoCal with San Bernardino County and Riverside County already under a Severe Wind Warning. Wind gusts in these counties are expected to reach up to 70 mph, strong enough to knock down trees and damage surrounding infrastructure.

KTLA noted that the Santa Clarita Valley is also under a Severe Wind Warning with gusts predicted to climb to 80 mph into Thursday. The National Weather Service listed ways to protect yourself as the windstorm rolls into the Golden State.