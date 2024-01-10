'Dangerous' Windstorm Headed Straight For California, Meteorologists Warn
By Logan DeLoye
January 10, 2024
A severe windstorm with the potential to down trees and topple large objects is headed straight for Southern California. According to KTLA, the storm is predicted to roll into the region on Wednesday afternoon (January 10) bringing 50 mph wind gusts that will only increase in intensity overnight and into Thursday (January 11).
KTLA meteorologist Kacey Montoya mentioned that the impending storm could be "potentially damaging."
“This will be potentially damaging. By Wednesday afternoon, the 50-mile-per-hour gusts will pick up and overnight into the early morning hours on Thursday. That’s when we’ll really feel the brunt of these really strong winds.”
High Wind Warnings and a Winter Storm Warnings are already in effect for much of SoCal with San Bernardino County and Riverside County already under a Severe Wind Warning. Wind gusts in these counties are expected to reach up to 70 mph, strong enough to knock down trees and damage surrounding infrastructure.
KTLA noted that the Santa Clarita Valley is also under a Severe Wind Warning with gusts predicted to climb to 80 mph into Thursday. The National Weather Service listed ways to protect yourself as the windstorm rolls into the Golden State.
Strong NW-N winds, rain chances, mountain snow will likely return to the region Wed-Thu. High Wind Watches posted for many mountain/foothill areas+SW Santa Barbara Co where damaging gusts of 60-70 mph will be possible, strongest in Santa Ynez Range/I-5 corridor. #LAweather #cawx pic.twitter.com/JZnZTLXoa6— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 8, 2024
“Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Damaging winds will blow down powerlines. Power outages are expected. People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.”
Individuals should especially avoid traveling through the Grapevine, and the Tejon Pass as KTLA meteorologists warned followers of zero visibility conditions. The storm will not be as strong in coastal and valley regions as it will be in mountain and foothill regions of the state.