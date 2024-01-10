DDG Reveals Why He & Halle Bailey Kept Pregnancy Secret

“It wasn’t that hard," DDG said. "It was harder for me than it was for her for sure because she don’t really be on social media like I do. Social media is what I do. It’s why I’m here today."



“This is one of my biggest accomplishments and I wasn’t able to show it for real for real but it was for a better ’cause people weird,” he added. “People are way too much in my business, our business, at this point in time. So, definitely for the better and it made it a lot easier, bringing him into the world without a bunch of opinions.”



The explanation comes a few days after DDG and Halle announced the birth of their son Halo. The Little Mermaid star took to Instagram to share a photo of Halo's tiny hand and said “the world is desperate to know you" in her caption. Meanwhile, DDG confirmed Halo's arrival in his "Darryl Freestyle." Earlier this week, DDG also shared footage from Halle's pregnancy. You can see the rapper rubbing on Halle's belly while they were on vacation. See the full video above.

