DDG Reveals Why He & Halle Bailey Kept Pregnancy Secret
By Tony M. Centeno
January 10, 2024
DDG and Halle Bailey kept fans on their toes over the past few months while they tried to hide the singer-actress' pregnancy. Now the first-time father has confirmed why they kept their first child a secret.
According to a report Essence published on Tuesday, January 9, the couple kept Halle's pregnancy private because, well, "people weird." DDG said that it was harder for him to keep the secret because of his affinity for social media. He also revealed that keeping fans out of their business during the past nine months made it a lot easier to bring their son into the world "without a bunch of opinions."
“It wasn’t that hard," DDG said. "It was harder for me than it was for her for sure because she don’t really be on social media like I do. Social media is what I do. It’s why I’m here today."
“This is one of my biggest accomplishments and I wasn’t able to show it for real for real but it was for a better ’cause people weird,” he added. “People are way too much in my business, our business, at this point in time. So, definitely for the better and it made it a lot easier, bringing him into the world without a bunch of opinions.”
The explanation comes a few days after DDG and Halle announced the birth of their son Halo. The Little Mermaid star took to Instagram to share a photo of Halo's tiny hand and said “the world is desperate to know you" in her caption. Meanwhile, DDG confirmed Halo's arrival in his "Darryl Freestyle." Earlier this week, DDG also shared footage from Halle's pregnancy. You can see the rapper rubbing on Halle's belly while they were on vacation. See the full video above.