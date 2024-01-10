Dua Lipa Gets Tattooed In Front Of Studio Audience
By Rebekah Gonzalez
January 10, 2024
Dua Lipa and Seth Meyers' drunken activities are continuing. After the two went Day Drinking in December, they realized they didn't get to do everything they had planned, including getting a matching tattoo.
On Tuesday night (January 9th), Seth and Dua kept their promise and got matching tattoos in front of a live Late Night studio audience. After taking shots from a Barbie Dreamhouse luge, the two sat down with a tattoo artist named Bang Bang and got tiny stars. This was Seth's very first tattoo and it took him three shots to get through his nerves.
Check out the hilarious video below!
During her appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers' popular Day Drinking segment, the pop star and the late-night host bonded over one of their shared icks. After having a drink that included licorice, the two found out they both thought licorice was "disgusting." Seth boldly added, "And, by the way, anybody who likes licorice is disgusting." The "Houdini" singer agreed by looking straight into the camera and saying, "Yeah. That's true." Dua went on to reveal that someone liking licorice is even a deal breaker when it comes to dating. "I was like, 'I'm looking at you different, and I no longer think you're hot,'" she shared. She went on to add, "It's a big ick."
By the end of the segment, the screen paused and a message appeared on the screen explaining that "At this point, Dua said she needed a few minutes. A few minutes later Dua's team said she needed a few minutes more. A few minutes after that her team said 'Dua has to go home now.'"