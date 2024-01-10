Dua Lipa Gets Tattooed In Front Of Studio Audience

Dua Lipa and Seth Meyers' drunken activities are continuing. After the two went Day Drinking in December, they realized they didn't get to do everything they had planned, including getting a matching tattoo.

On Tuesday night (January 9th), Seth and Dua kept their promise and got matching tattoos in front of a live Late Night studio audience. After taking shots from a Barbie Dreamhouse luge, the two sat down with a tattoo artist named Bang Bang and got tiny stars. This was Seth's very first tattoo and it took him three shots to get through his nerves.

Check out the hilarious video below!