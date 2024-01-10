Eem Triplin Returns With A Fresh Ode To His Former Fling 'Stephanie'

Triplin also released the official music video along with the song. The visuals were shot while he was traveling the country during his "Still Pretty Tour" so there's plenty of performance footage. You can also see the rapper get a tattoo backstage and turn up with the industry's favorite alien Lil Mayo.



"Stephanie" arrives a few months after Eem Triplin released his pair of singles "Yeah Yeah!" and "Allocate." They were the first offerings following the release of his debut EP STILL PRETTY. The 7-track project was produced by Eem along with DJ Dahi and Charlie Myles.



"5 / 7 BEATS PROCUCED BY ME WITH HELP FROM @imcharliemyles & @djdahi THANK YOU @sauronbruh FOR THA OTHER 2 BEATS HOPE YALL FW IT. LES RUN IT BABY," Triplin wrote on Instagram after the EP dropped.



Watch the full video for Eem Triplin's new single "stephanie" below.