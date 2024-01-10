This Restaurant Serves Florida's 'Must-Try' Sandwich

If you're ever craving something for lunch, many people's go-to pick is the humble sandwich. The simple recipe has inspired thousands of variations and even regional faves like the Philly cheesesteak or the New Orleans po'boy. That's not even counting the various kinds of burgers, chicken sandwiches, breakfast sandwiches, deli creations, and other delights sold across the nation.

24/7 Tempo revealed a list for all the sandwich enthusiasts out there. Writers not only identified every state's "must-try sandwich," but also recommended an eatery to try their special take on the handheld.

The top pick for Florida is the Cuban sandwich from The Floridian! This particular Cuban is stuffed with ham, Mojo-spiced pork, Genoa salami, imported Swiss cheese, dill pickle, and a sauce mix of mayo and mustard. According to the restaurant's website, their take on the state-born classic has earned them plenty of awards. The Floridian's Cuban has even been inducted into the "Cuban Sandwich Hall Of Fame."

You can also get the iconic sandwich as a combo with a drink and one of the many delicious sides, such as jalapeno poppers, homemade fries, plantains, and black beans and yellow rice.