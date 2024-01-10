Hot Sauce Recalled In Georgia Could Pose 'Life-Threatening' Risk

Bad news for foodies who love their meals a bit spicy — several hot sauces distributed around the country, including Georgia, have been recalled due to their potential risk for causing a "life-threatening" reaction.

Vesta Fiery Gourmet Foods issued a voluntary recall on five of its dry hot sauces sold in 1.5-ounce glass jars because they contain undeclared wheat, which could cause a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction for people with a wheat allergy or severe sensitivity. According to a recall notice from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, the label doesn't state that the flour used in the sauce is a wheat flour.

These are the products included in the recall: Benny T's Vesta Dry Hot Sauce Ghost (UPC 7 94571 99498 0), Benny T's Vesta Dry Hot Sauce Hot (UPC 7 94571 99497 3), Benny T's Vesta Dry Hot Sauce Reaper (UPC 7 94571 99490 4), Benny T's Vesta Dry Hot Sauce Scorpion (UPC 7 94571 99491 1) and Benny T's Vesta Dry Hot Sauce Very Hot (UPC 7 94571 99499 7). All of the products have use-by dates up to and including December 2024.

The products were distributed between October 1, 2023 and January 4, 2024 and were sold online, in retail stores and in deli cases around the country. The affected lot numbers and expiration dates are FX001500 (expiration date 09/2024) and FX 001582 (expiration date 09/2024) NDC 0078-0110-22.

As of time of the recall notice, no illnesses have been reported. Anyone who has purchased the affected products are encouraged not to consumer them and to throw them out.