Hunter Biden Makes Unexpected Appearance At His Own Contempt Hearing

Hunter Biden made a surprise appearance on Capitol Hill on Wednesday (January 10) to attend a House Oversight Committee hearing on whether to hold him in contempt of Congress.

The Oversight and Judicial Committees were both holding separate votes on whether to refer Biden to the Department of Justice for refusing to comply with a subpoena to answer questions about his family and their business dealings. Republicans wanted him to testify behind closed doors, but Biden refused and instead offered to testify publicly.

Biden walked into the meeting flanked by his attorneys, Abbe Lowell and Kevin Morris, and sat down to watch the proceedings.

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina called out Biden and said he should be arrested on the spot.

"You are the epitome of White privilege," Mace said. "Coming into the Oversight Committee, spitting in our face, ignoring a congressional subpoena to be deposed. What are you afraid of? You have no balls."

Democratic Rep. Jared Moskowitz of Florida interjected and offered Biden a chance to testify.

"If the gentlelady wants to hear from Hunter Biden, we can hear from him right now," he said.

"I think that Hunter Biden should be arrested right here right now and go straight to jail," Mace responded.

After about ten minutes, Biden and his lawyers left the hearing. In the hallway, his lawyers spoke to the press and called out Republican attempts to hold their client in contempt.

"The Republican chairs today then are commandeering an unprecedented resolution to hold someone in contempt who has offered to publicly answer all their proper questions," Lowell said. "The question there is, what are they afraid of?"