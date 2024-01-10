JLo shared the story behind the making of "Can't Get Enough" with iHeart this week. "We were working on the album and I was being very exclusive with who I was working with," she recalled. "I was very reluctant to kind of like mess up the juju in a way or mess up the energy and the vibes in there. My A&R guy came and I said, "Hey, somebody wants to come in." And I was like no no no I don't think so and then he was like, 'It's Hit-Boy and he said to tell you that you gave him his first kind of like look on one of your albums back in the day and he's really appreciative and he'd love to come in.'"

She continued, "I thought it was so sweet and I said okay let's have him come. Sure enough, he came in and played this track and I loved it... we wrote to the song right that day and we wrote "Can't Get Enough" and it turned out to be the first single. So, glad I did that, glad I let him in."