Kentucky Cities Named The Best Places To Get A Job In 2024

If finding a new job is on your to-do list for 2024, then WalletHub knows exactly which cities you should begin your search in:

"With 2023 behind us, it’s time to think about fresh starts, whether that means small changes or a complete life overhaul. For many people, finding a new or better job will be a top resolution.

The job market remained strong in 2023, and the unemployment rate is back around pre-pandemic levels. Some companies have even experienced labor shortages, which puts people looking for jobs in a position of leverage when it comes to negotiating their compensation and benefits.

Ultimately, your luck of finding work depends largely on location. To help you with the job hunt, WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 31 key indicators of job-market strength. They range from job opportunities per job seeker to employment growth to the monthly average starting salary."

As revealed from the data, Louisville, Kentucky, holds the title of the 116th place in the entire country to find a job in 2024. Its total score equals an impressive 51.07.

Another notable Kentucky city which landed on the exclusive list includes Lexington-Fayette with a job market rank of 112.