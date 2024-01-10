Kodak Black Faces New Charges After Vital Update In Drug Possession Case

"Knowing that the officer substantially misrepresented his observations, the Broward State Atty Office still filed the charged," Cohen continued. "Unbelievable and it will not be tolerated. This level of abuse of power by the arresting officer is disgusting. We will be seeking a new bond hearing and addressing these unethical practices by the police department."



The update comes a few weeks after Kodak Black was arrested suspected he was high on cocaine. Kodak bonded out of jail shortly after he was apprehended. A few days later, he was picked up by police due to a parole violation and was sent to the Miami Federal Detention Center. Before he was arrested again, the "Super Gremlin" rapper denied claims that he was in possession of cocaine during an Instagram Live video.



"Hell f**k no, bruh," Kodak said. "Hell nah. And I ain’t finna say I’m against muthaf**kas who do coke. Man, I ain’t on that s**t."



According to NBC 6, the Broward State Attorney's Office updated the charges to possession of oxycodone and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. His next court date is schedule for January 22. The hearing will determine whether or not his pre-trial bond conditions will be revoked.