Kodak Black Faces New Charges After Vital Update In Drug Possession Case
By Tony M. Centeno
January 10, 2024
Kodak Black is facing new charges after lab results show he allegedly possessed prescription oxycodone, not cocaine, when he was arrested last month.
On Tuesday afternoon, January 9, Kodak's attorney Bradford Cohen shared an update in the artist's case to his Instagram timeline. Police previously claimed Kodak had "mouth full of white powder" when they found him asleep in his vehicle last month, and that the substance tested positive for cocaine. In his update, Cohen confirmed the substance was oxycodone.
"This was not cocaine and the officer was lying about his observations," Cohen wrote. "We finally got the lab report...its oxycodone that Kodak had a prescription for and not an illegal substance."
"Knowing that the officer substantially misrepresented his observations, the Broward State Atty Office still filed the charged," Cohen continued. "Unbelievable and it will not be tolerated. This level of abuse of power by the arresting officer is disgusting. We will be seeking a new bond hearing and addressing these unethical practices by the police department."
The update comes a few weeks after Kodak Black was arrested suspected he was high on cocaine. Kodak bonded out of jail shortly after he was apprehended. A few days later, he was picked up by police due to a parole violation and was sent to the Miami Federal Detention Center. Before he was arrested again, the "Super Gremlin" rapper denied claims that he was in possession of cocaine during an Instagram Live video.
"Hell f**k no, bruh," Kodak said. "Hell nah. And I ain’t finna say I’m against muthaf**kas who do coke. Man, I ain’t on that s**t."
According to NBC 6, the Broward State Attorney's Office updated the charges to possession of oxycodone and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. His next court date is schedule for January 22. The hearing will determine whether or not his pre-trial bond conditions will be revoked.