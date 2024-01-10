Meek Mill Teases Upcoming Dream Chasers Compilation Project
By Tony M. Centeno
January 10, 2024
Meek Mill has a lot of new music on the way.
On Tuesday, January 9, the Philly native took to his X/Twitter account and shared his plans to release fresh tunes in a couple of weeks. The announcement came just two days after he debuted the cover art for an upcoming compilation project from his Dream Chasers artists. In his Instagram post, Meek shared an image that shows an assortment of jewels in the shape of his Dream Chasers logo. He also tagged artists from the label's roster including Vory, Tafia, Jaylaniee, Yung Ro and others.
"I’m dropping NEW MUSIC IN 2 weeks I rap better than I talk on twitter lol," Meek wrote.
Meek has been on a roll lately. His plans to drop new music come just a couple of months after he teamed up with Rick ross for their first joint album Too Good To Be True. The LP was led by its lead single "SHAQ & KOBE," which got the remix treatment from Shaquille O'Neal and Damian Lillard a.k.a Dame D.O.L.L.A. Their album also features other collaborations with Teyana Taylor, DJ Khaled, Cool-N-Dre, Fabolous, Wale, The-Dream and more.
In addition to new music, Meek Mill has also been involved with numerous philanthropic and social justice efforts. Last month, the 36-year-old artist stood by Philadelphia Governor Josh Shapiro's side as he signed Senate Bill 838 into law.
"I used to pray for times like this," Meek told Governor Shapiro following his emotional speech about his experience with his home state's flawed judicial system.
Look out for new music from Meek Mill and his team coming soon.
I’m dropping NEW MUSIC IN 2 weeks I rap better than I talk on twitter lol— MeekMill (@MeekMill) January 9, 2024