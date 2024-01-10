Meek Mill Teases Upcoming Dream Chasers Compilation Project

Meek Mill has a lot of new music on the way.



On Tuesday, January 9, the Philly native took to his X/Twitter account and shared his plans to release fresh tunes in a couple of weeks. The announcement came just two days after he debuted the cover art for an upcoming compilation project from his Dream Chasers artists. In his Instagram post, Meek shared an image that shows an assortment of jewels in the shape of his Dream Chasers logo. He also tagged artists from the label's roster including Vory, Tafia, Jaylaniee, Yung Ro and others.