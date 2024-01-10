One California Destination Named Among The 'Prettiest Towns' In The US

Picture it.

You wake up in the cutest little Airbnb and open your window to see a cobblestone Main Street teeming with coffee shops and smiling people walking in and out of bakeries with fluffy croissants in hand just waiting to see what the day will bring. You walk out the door and suddenly, you are one of them. One of the adventurers who found themselves situated in main character village ready to explore shops and to enjoy a beautiful day in a beautiful place. Or, perhaps, you are lucky enough to exist in one of these charming towns rather than visit them.

There are thousands of cute towns scattered across the United States, each exhibiting unique charm and unmatched characteristics, but there are 13 that stand out from the rest.

According to a list compiled by World Atlas, the prettiest town in California is Carmel. Carmel also ranked among the most pretty towns in the country!

Here's what World Atlas had to say about the most pretty town in California:

"Also known as Carmel-by-the-Sea and confused with caramel, local politicians might as well have gone with the latter when deciding the name since visiting here is extra sweet. Seriously, it’s no wonder millions of tourists flock here every year to see its outstanding views and gorgeous sandy beaches. What makes this town unique is its emphasis on being different. Consider the fact there are no chain restaurants here, meaning each eatery you explore will be authentically yummy! As for addresses and streetlights? Forget about it — the city’s founding fathers refused Carmel to be “citified” like other towns did. To truly appreciate and take in Carmel’s beauty, take a hike in Jacks Peak County Park to see panoramic views of the town and its coastline."

For a continued list of the most pretty towns across the United States visit worldatlas.com.