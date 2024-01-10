One Massachusetts Destination Named Among The 'Prettiest Towns' In The US

Picture it.

You wake up in the cutest little Airbnb and open your window to see a cobblestone Main Street teeming with coffee shops and smiling people walking in and out of bakeries with fluffy croissants in hand just waiting to see what the day will bring. You walk out the door and suddenly, you are one of them. One of the adventurers who found themselves situated in main character village ready to explore shops and to enjoy a beautiful day in a beautiful place. Or, perhaps, you are lucky enough to exist in one of these charming towns rather than visit them.

There are thousands of cute towns scattered across the United States, each exhibiting unique charm and unmatched characteristics, but there are 13 that stand out from the rest.

According to a list compiled by World Atlas, the prettiest town in Massachusetts is Gloucester. Gloucester also ranked among the most pretty towns in the country!

Here's what World Atlas had to say about the most pretty town in Massachusetts:

"Gloucester normally comes alive during the summer months when the synergy between its shopping, dining, and tourism industries comes together. But fortunately, you can still opt to visit its pulsating arts and entertainment scene that remains open in perpetuity. In addition, Gloucester hosts a myriad number of museums, such as the Hammond Castle Museum, Cape Ann Museum, and the Sleeper-McCann House, with each museum narrating and showcasing the history of Gloucester in their own way. Among other touristy things to do here and is a clandestine pastime where locals watch whales at the shore during September. Although the best time to do this is during September, whales can also be occasionally spotted from April to August."

For a continued list of the most pretty towns across the United States visit worldatlas.com.