One Pennsylvania Destination Named Among The 'Prettiest Towns' In The US

Picture it.

You wake up in the cutest little Airbnb and open your window to see a cobblestone Main Street teeming with coffee shops and smiling people walking in and out of bakeries with fluffy croissants in hand just waiting to see what the day will bring. You walk out the door and suddenly, you are one of them. One of the adventurers who found themselves situated in main character village ready to explore shops and to enjoy a beautiful day in a beautiful place. Or, perhaps, you are lucky enough to exist in one of these charming towns rather than visit them.

There are thousands of cute towns scattered across the United States, each exhibiting unique charm and unmatched characteristics, but there are 13 that stand out from the rest.

According to a list compiled by World Atlas, the prettiest town in Pennsylvania is Wellsboro. Wellsboro also ranked among the most pretty towns in the country!

Here's what World Atlas had to say about the most pretty town in Pennsylvania:

"Standing as the gateway to Pennsylvania’s invigorating and unbridled wilderness, Wellsboro started its journey as a trading post. But today, it has flourished into a tourist destination for its cozy small-town vibe and access to the stunning outdoors. Among many notable features in Wellsboro are the 19th-century themed Victorian architecture and historic-looking gas lamps, which can be visibly seen throughout the town. During the colder seasons, Wellsboro grants ample venues for winter sports like skiing, snowmobiling, and ice fishing. And during summers, hiking and sightseeing take the crown. As previously stated, the surrounding fields around Wellsboro are laden with wilderness, but among all that stands out is the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon, also known as the “Crown Jewel of Pennsylvania." The 47-mile chasm supplies some of the most breathtaking views, with luscious trees covering the land as far as the eye can see. In 1968, sections of the park were designated as a National Natural Landmark, and today, it serves as one of the most popular getaways for hikers, cyclists, and birdwatchers."

