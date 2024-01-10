Pittsburgh Family's Dog Eats $4,000 In Cash: 'Oh My Gosh He Ate The Money'

A Pittsburgh family's dog decided that it was due time to invest in himself last month and ate a bundle of cash, increasing his worth by exactly $4,000. According to CBS News, Point Breeze native Clayton Law put an envelope filled with cash on his kitchen counter in December. The money was to be used by his wife for pre-planned home renovations, or so the couple thought.

Law didn't think twice about placing the wad of cash on the kitchen counter as their 7-year-old goldendoodle Cecil rarely acted out. It wasn't in the pup's nature to jump up on the counter and destroy the cash, again... so the couple thought. The shocked pet owner returned to the kitchen shortly after placing the money on the counter and could not believe his eyes.

"I walked back into the room and then all this cash was on the ground. He's just like this, standing there, and I'm just like oh my gosh, he ate some of this money and was in shock. I yelled to Carrie, 'He ate the money, he ate $4,000!'"

Talk about expensive taste! Law's wife, Carrie, shared her initial stupor after seeing the shredded money on the floor, doting on man's best friend for being such a good boy (usually).

"He has never in his life tried to get anything from a counter, even coffee table. We could leave dinner and go to the kitchen and grab wine, and he would not touch the food, and he just doesn't care. He just took this opportunity and ran with it."

After taking Cecil to the vet, the couple were given both good and bad news. The good news was that their pet was going to be ok despite swallowing the bundle of cash. The bad news? Cecil swallowed over $2,000 and what he did not swallow, he ripped into bits and pieces.

The Laws taped the money that was able to be salvaged, brought it to the bank in a plastic bag, and ended up getting $500 back.