Popular Colorado City Ranks High Among Best U.S. Cities For Singles

There's always someone on the hunt for that special someone. Plenty of Americans searching for a person who genuinely connects with them, whether it's through dating apps or sheer happenstance. There's even a chance for that love to bloom into a happy marriage down the road.

With that said, romance has to start somewhere, and many places make it easier to enhance that relationship. WalletHub released a special list for those seeking those connections: a list of the best and worst U.S. cities for singles. Analysts said they "compared more than 182 U.S. cities across 35 key indicators of dating-friendliness. Our data set ranges from the share of the population that is single to the number of online dating opportunities to the average price for a two-person meal."

A renowned city in Colorado ranked in the Top 5: Denver! Landing in the No. 3 spot, this popular destination got the highest marks in "Dating Opportunities." This category includes metrics like the number of online and mobile dating opportunities, Google search traffic for the term “Tinder” and more.

Analysts had more to say about what makes the Mile High City appealing for singles:

"The city is known for its proximity to the Rocky Mountains, but it also offers plenty of ways to stay in shape within its limits, with a large number of parks and fitness centers, plus good walkability. Denver is a good city for online and mobile dating, with over 90% of the population having a broadband internet connection and a smartphone."

Seattle claimed the crown as the top place to find love while Columbia, Maryland ranked as the worst place.

These are the best U.S. cities for singles, according to the study:

Seattle, Washington Las Vegas, Nevada Denver, Colorado Atlanta, Georgia Austin, Texas Reno, Nevada Tampa, Florida Madison, Wisconsin Tucson, Arizona Portland, Oregon

Check out the full report on WalletHub's website.