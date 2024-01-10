Popular Florida City Ranks High Among Best U.S. Cities For Singles

There's always someone on the hunt for that special someone. Plenty of Americans searching for a person who genuinely connects with them, whether it's through dating apps or sheer happenstance. There's even a chance for that love to bloom into a happy marriage down the road.

With that said, romance has to start somewhere, and many places make it easier to enhance that relationship. WalletHub released a special list for those seeking those connections: a list of the best and worst U.S. cities for singles. Analysts said they "compared more than 182 U.S. cities across 35 key indicators of dating-friendliness. Our data set ranges from the share of the population that is single to the number of online dating opportunities to the average price for a two-person meal."

A renowned city in Florida ranked in the Top 10: Tampa! Landing in the No. 7, this popular destination got the highest marks in "Fun & Recreation." This category includes metrics like the number of restaurants, attractions, parks, nightlife options, shopping centers, social clubs, and much more.

Seattle claimed the crown as the top place to find love while Columbia, Maryland ranked as the worst place.

These are the best U.S. cities for singles, according to the study:

Seattle, Washington Las Vegas, Nevada Denver, Colorado Atlanta, Georgia Austin, Texas Reno, Nevada Tampa, Florida Madison, Wisconsin Tucson, Arizona Portland, Oregon

Check out the full report on WalletHub's website.