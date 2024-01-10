Seven-Time National Champion Nick Saban Retiring: Report

Seven-time national champion head football coach Nick Saban has reportedly informed the Alabama Crimson Tide of his decision to retire, ESPN's Chris Low reported on Wednesday (January 10).

"Nick Saban is retiring, sources tell ESPN. He won six national titles at Alabama," Low wrote on his X account.

Saban is just one week removed from guiding the Crimson Tide to a record eighth College Football Playoff appearance, having lost his final game to the eventual national champion Michigan Wolverines, 27-20, in the Rose Bowl College Football Semifinal in Pasadena, California. The 72-year-old had previously downplayed retirement speculation during his weekly appearance on 'the Pat McAfee Show' last Thursday (December 4), three days after his team's loss.