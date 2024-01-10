Skepta Apologizes For Song Artwork After Fans Made Holocaust Comparisons

"I’ve been waiting to drop ‘Gas Me Up (Diligent)’ since teasing it April last year, worked hard getting the artwork right for my album rollout which is about my parents coming to the U.K. in the 80’s, Skinhead, Football culture and it has been taken offensively by many," he explained. "I can promise you that was definitely not our plan so I have removed it and I vow to be more mindful going forward."



"I can honestly see how my single artwork without context can be deemed offensive, especially in a time like this but again that was not my intention,” Skepta added. “But after some thought I don’t feel like I could continue being the artist you all know and love if my art is policed, I have to quit if I can’t express my art as I see it. So to help with context here are some pictures from our mood board."



The grime artist has been known to make political statement in the past, however, this song doesn't have anything to do with the Holocaust. He posted a screenshot of all the photos that were used to inspire the cover art. He only showed images of tatted up skinheads along with vintage photos from the 1980s.



Despite the controversy, Skepta still plans to release the first single of his comeback album on January 26. His forthcoming project Knife and Fork will be his first solo album in five years.

