On a November night in Tempe, Arizona, last year, King, an energetic husky at Lost Our Home Pet Rescue, orchestrated a daring escape from his kennel.

Jodi Polanski, the shelter's founder and CEO, mentioned that King had only been in their care for a few hours before his Houdini-esque breakout.

Exhibiting a mischievous streak, King, upon his liberation, set out to free his fellow canines.

However, his escapade took an unexpected turn when he stumbled upon a trove of treats atop the office shelves.

Video footage captured the renegade husky leaping onto furniture, deftly opening containers and scarfing down a midnight feast like a true king would.

King did eventually trigger the shelter's security alarm in the process, alerting the police to his naughty activities.

An anonymous officer swiftly intervened, apprehending the kibble thief and earning the moniker "Mr. Clean" for his diligent cleanup.

The heartwarming twist to this tale unfolded as the officer's actions were caught on video, showcasing not only his professionalism but also his willingness to tidy up the mess.

The shelter's collaboration with the Tempe police, providing 24-hour access, facilitated a seamless response to the incident.

The viral video, released as part of the shelter's annual fundraising event, "Sit, Stay, Brunch," featured King's escapade as a lighthearted highlight.

The energetic husky has since found a forever home, adding another success story to the shelter's mission.

Still, Lost Our Home Pet Rescue, currently caring for 52 dogs and cats, continues to seek support from the community for supplies and fostering opportunities, ensuring their ability to provide a haven for animals in need.