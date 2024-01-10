South Carolina Destination Among The 13 'Prettiest' Towns In The U.S.

America the Beautiful. This country has certainly earned the nickname, from the expansive deserts of the southwest and the lush greenery of the pacific northwest to the stunning foliage and charming towns of the northeast and the gorgeous nature around the south.

According to a list compiled by World Atlas, Beaufort, South Carolina, is one of the 13 "prettiest" towns in the U.S. thanks to its rich history and beautiful scenery that is waiting to be explored. It was even recently named one of the country's "most overlooked" travel destinations.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Dubbed the 'Queen of the Carolina Sea Islands,' Beaufort holds the distinction of being South Carolina's second oldest town and is renowned for its historical and cultural significance, making the Beaufort History Museum an appropriate first stop to embark on your adventure — the establishment unveils 450 years of the town's history, displaying permanent and temporary artifacts, documents, and photos that are pertinent to the local history. Another well-known attraction in the area is the Coastal Expeditions Beaufort, a boat tour agency that takes riders on unique cruises, including the Dolphin and History Cruise, Beaufort Sunset Cruise, and the Beaufort Oyster Ecotour. For food lovers, the Port Royal Farmers' Market is open ever Saturday from 9 am to 12 p.m, providing delicious local and seasonal seafood, BBQ, and breakfast options to satisfy your taste buds."

Check out the full list of America's prettiest towns at worldatlas.com. You can also see our previous coverage of some more gorgeous South Carolina spots named among the "prettiest" beach towns in the South.