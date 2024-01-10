Taco Bell Introduces Entirely New Value Menu Of 'Mouthwatering' Items

Taco Bell has gone above and beyond once again to deliver a brand new menu full of "mouthwatering" value items to customers across the country. According to Parade, the renowned fast food restaurant company just announced the addition of a new "Cravings Value Menu" featuring four old favorites and six new items, all under $3!

Classics including, "the Cheesy Roll Up, the Potato Soft Taco, the Cheesy Bean & Rice Burrito, and the Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes" will be making a much-welcomed appearance on the new value menu in addition to six brand new menu items!

These delicious items include the Double Stacked Taco, the Stacker, the 3-Cheese Chicken Flatbread Melt, the Cheesy Double Beef Burrito, the Chicken Enchilada Burrito, and last but not least, the Loaded Beef Nachos. Each new item features a flavor profile unique to the rest. Be it a crunchy taco, a burrito filled with meaty, cheesy goodness, or soft taco shells filled with crispy potatoes, there is certainly no shortage of excitement on this new menu.

Taco Bell CMO Taylor Montgomery expressed the company's mission to create delicious, fast food at an affordable cost.

“Value has always been at the cornerstone of what we offer at Taco Bell, but we knew heading into this new year we wanted to take it to the next level. We’re rolling out entirely new ways to save across our menu and doubling down with exclusive digital offerings so expect more from us this year. We’re walking the talk when it comes to value and we’re just getting started.”

The Cravings Value Menu will be available to customers starting on January 11th!