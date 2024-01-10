Bigger doesn't always mean better. Sometimes, in the culinary world, the most amazing options are what would be considered "hidden gems."

Here’s the reason why Love Food decided to compile a list of the most popular eateries outside of major cities that are best known for their tasty and authentic menus:

“There's no denying that America's biggest cities have foodie clout. But venture beyond the buzzing urban hubs – to the sticks, the suburbs, and the small towns – and you'll find plenty of gourmet surprises. From cute cafés located off the beaten track to legendary dining spots well worth traveling to, not forgetting tiny hidden gem joints, here we reveal the out-of-town eateries you need to visit.”

In Arizona, the top restaurant outside of the bustling areas is Cafe Roka in Bisbee:

“Freewheeling Bisbee is known for its thriving arts community, boutique shopping, and a food scene that punches above its small-town weight. Make your way from the Grand Canyon State's biggest cities and beeline for Cafe Roka. This spot has been going strong for three decades and focuses on New American food with French and Italian accents – think artichoke and portobello lasagna or boneless short rib with garlic mashed potatoes.”