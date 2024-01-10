Bigger doesn't always mean better. Sometimes, in the culinary world, the most amazing options are what would be considered "hidden gems."

Here’s the reason why Love Food decided to compile a list of the most popular eateries outside of major cities that are best known for their tasty and authentic menus:

“There's no denying that America's biggest cities have foodie clout. But venture beyond the buzzing urban hubs – to the sticks, the suburbs, and the small towns – and you'll find plenty of gourmet surprises. From cute cafés located off the beaten track to legendary dining spots well worth traveling to, not forgetting tiny hidden gem joints, here we reveal the out-of-town eateries you need to visit.”

In Kentucky, the top restaurant outside of the bustling areas is Wallace Station Deli and Bakery in Versailles:

“Settings don't come much more idyllic than this. Down a country lane (think rolling green hills and white picket fences) outside the city of Versailles, you'll find this homey deli. It's cute as a button, with picnic benches and a giant barn out the back and an interior filled with historic photos and horse-themed trinkets. There's a huge menu of sandwiches to choose from too: we recommend the pimento cheese or the classic hot brown.”