Bigger doesn't always mean better. Sometimes, in the culinary world, the most amazing options are what would be considered "hidden gems."

Here’s the reason why Love Food decided to compile a list of the most popular eateries outside of major cities that are best known for their tasty and authentic menus:

“There's no denying that America's biggest cities have foodie clout. But venture beyond the buzzing urban hubs – to the sticks, the suburbs, and the small towns – and you'll find plenty of gourmet surprises. From cute cafés located off the beaten track to legendary dining spots well worth traveling to, not forgetting tiny hidden gem joints, here we reveal the out-of-town eateries you need to visit.”

In New Mexico, the top restaurant outside of the bustling areas in the entire state is La Cueva Cafe in Taos:

“Wherever you go in the Land of Enchantment, you'll find myriad great Mexican-inspired restaurants – and you needn't stick to bigger cities like Santa Fe. Taos, whose population numbers less than 7,000, sure punches above its weight when it comes to top gourmet destinations. Among them is fuss-free La Cueva Cafe, a dinky Pueblo-style restaurant serving tacos, enchiladas, burritos, and chimichangas.”