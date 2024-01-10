The Black Keys Tease New Single With A Call Back To One Of Their Hits

The Black Keys have a new single coming and they teased it in the best way possible. The duo took to social media to preview the new song, "Beautiful People (Stay High)," with a snippet of everyone's favorite security guard Derrick T. Tuggle dancing and lip syncing to the song like he does in the "Lonely Boy" music video.

The song drops on Friday (January 12) and was written by Dan Auerbach, Patrick Carney, Beck and Dan the Automator.

"Beautiful People (Stay High)" is most likely the lead single off the Black Keys' yet-to-be-announced upcoming album. The duo also worked with producer Greg Kurstin and Noel Gallagher on the project.

“We’re working with a lot of people and the vibe of the record is fun,” Carney told NME last year about the album. “It’s reflective of our DJ nights in a way, it’s a big Saturday night party record. We just had people come through the studio and throw a little bit of special sauce at each song."

“There are just so many different collaborations but there’s a thread through it with Dan and I filtering everything. It just feels really f***ing amazing,” he added.

As for working with Noel Gallagher, Carney said "he’s hilarious and super talented," adding: “We were referring to him as ‘The Chord Lord’ because he’s just a perfectionist with it.”

“Dan and I are big fans of him and Liam,” he continued. “Actually, the Liam song ‘Everything’s Electric’ is why we decided to work with Kurstin [who produced the track].”

Check out the teaser below and look out for "Beautiful People (Stay High)" on January 12.