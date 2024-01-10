After over two years of anticipation, Publix, the renowned Florida-based supermarket chain, has opened its first Kentucky store in Louisville at 2500 Terra Crossing Blvd.

The 56,000-square-foot supermarket offers Publix favorites like fresh, made-to-order subs, key lime pies and bourbon-infused dishes.

Unique to the Louisville location are expanded food bars, a "Pours" beverage bar with beers on tap and Publix's first adjacent liquor store outside Florida.

The store, unlike most, also includes a selection of coffee, tea, smoothie drinks, craft sodas and açai bowls.

Publix's Kentucky debut at Terra Crossing Blvd. on January 10 marks the beginning of a broader expansion, with two more stores planned for Louisville and additional locations in Lexington and Boone County.

The Louisville stores will feature distinctive offerings such as a variety of made-to-order food stations, including Tex-Mex, pizza, and sushi.

Publix CEO Todd Jones views Kentucky as a strategic expansion, making it the eighth state in the supermarket chain's operational network.

The Louisville store is staffed by approximately 150 employees, with hiring ongoing.

Operating daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., it serves as a blueprint for Publix's growth in the region, emphasizing variety, local sourcing and an enhanced shopping experience.

The Louisville community can expect two more Publix supermarkets in the near future, contributing to the company's continuous expansion and commitment to customer satisfaction in the Bluegrass State.