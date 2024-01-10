This Restaurant Serves Colorado's 'Must-Try' Sandwich

By Zuri Anderson

January 10, 2024

Avocado Cheeseburger with a Basket of Fries
Photo: LauriPatterson / E+ / Getty Images

If you're ever craving something for lunch, many people's go-to pick is the humble sandwich. The simple recipe has inspired thousands of variations and even regional faves like the Philly cheesesteak or the New Orleans po'boy. That's not even counting the various kinds of burgers, chicken sandwiches, breakfast sandwiches, deli creations, and other delights sold across the nation.

24/7 Tempo revealed a list for all the sandwich enthusiasts out there. Writers not only identified every state's "must-try sandwich," but also recommended an eatery to try their special take on the handheld.

The top pick for Colorado is the Slopper from The New Star Bar! Here's what makes this sandwich so delicious and appealing, according to writers:

"This is a knife-and-fork cheeseburger – a burger on a grilled bun that’s soaked in red or green chile sauce and topped with sliced avocado and/or fries and/or chopped onion. It first appeared sometime in the mid-20th century, most probably at Pueblo’s original Star Bar."

It's thirsty Thursday at The Star Bar grinders and tacos are on special come and join us ice cold beer or tasty bloody Mary Good music fun people hope to see you soon

Posted by The New Star Bar on Thursday, January 14, 2021

The Star Bar is located at 300 Spring St. in Pueblo.

Want the full rundown of every state's most delicious sandwich? Check out the full list on 24/7 Tempo's website.

