This Restaurant Serves Colorado's 'Must-Try' Sandwich

If you're ever craving something for lunch, many people's go-to pick is the humble sandwich. The simple recipe has inspired thousands of variations and even regional faves like the Philly cheesesteak or the New Orleans po'boy. That's not even counting the various kinds of burgers, chicken sandwiches, breakfast sandwiches, deli creations, and other delights sold across the nation.

24/7 Tempo revealed a list for all the sandwich enthusiasts out there. Writers not only identified every state's "must-try sandwich," but also recommended an eatery to try their special take on the handheld.

The top pick for Colorado is the Slopper from The New Star Bar! Here's what makes this sandwich so delicious and appealing, according to writers:

"This is a knife-and-fork cheeseburger – a burger on a grilled bun that’s soaked in red or green chile sauce and topped with sliced avocado and/or fries and/or chopped onion. It first appeared sometime in the mid-20th century, most probably at Pueblo’s original Star Bar."