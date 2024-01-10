Two Minnesota Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest Cities' In The US

Would you consider sections of your city to be dirty places to live? Pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, garbage disposal, waste management, and rodents are just a few of many factors that played into ranking the dirtiest cities across the United States.

According to a list compiled by LawnStarter, the dirtiest cities in Minnesota are Minneapolis and St. Paul in that order.

Other cities that topped the list of the dirtiest cities in America include Houston, Texas, Newark, New Jersey, San Bernardino, Detroit, Michigan, Jersey City, New Jersey, Bakersfield, California, San Antonio, Texas, Fresno, California, and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to name a few.

Here's what LawnStarter had to say about compiling the data to discover the dirtiest cities across the country:

"For each of the 200 biggest U.S. cities, we gathered publicly available data on the factors listed in the table below. We then grouped those factors into four categories: Pollution, Living Conditions, Infrastructure, and Consumer Satisfaction. Next, we calculated weighted scores for each city in each category. Finally, we averaged the scores for each city across all categories. We eliminated 48 cities lacking sufficient data for a fair comparison, resulting in a final sample size of 152 cities."

For a continued list of the dirtiest cities across the country visit lawnstarter.com.