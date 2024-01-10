Vido No Shake Of Miami Rap Duo Piccalo Passes Away

The accomplished rapper was more than just an artist; he was an "octopus hustler." He ran a studio called The Compound in Little Haiti, a body shop, a printing company and owned a food truck called "Soooul Good Kitchen." He was also a philanthropist who gave back to the community and acted as a major figure in Miami's car culture. He hosted numerous car shows all over the country. At the end of the day, music was his first love. After all the success he experienced in his career, Buck says Vido's dream was to see his cousin Y.D. flourish.



"The movement Vido and Piccalo had, it was unlike no other coming from Miami," Buck added. "So all Vido wanted was to see Y.D. blow because he's so talented. That's all he ever wanted to see."



See more tributes to Vido No Shake below. Rest in peace.

