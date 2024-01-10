Vido No Shake Of Miami Rap Duo Piccalo Passes Away
By Tony M. Centeno
January 10, 2024
Vido No Shake, a veteran artist who was a staple in Miami's rap scene, has passed away at 49.
On Tuesday, January 9, family members and close friends took to social media to mourn the loss of Vido, born Tavares Batton. According to his manager Buckski Banutski, Batton suffered from a stroke and was admitted to a hospital in Aventura on Monday, January 8. He was placed on a breathing machine but was still unresponsive. Despite all his family's efforts to keep him alive, the rapper passed away the following day. Numerous artists like Batton's cousin Y.D., Ball Greezy, Khaotic and others paid homage to the influential artist on Instagram.
"Vido was a special individual," Buck said. "He wasn't no ordinary person. He was well loved. He gave his last to any and everybody. Any artist you name, they had to come through Vido, from Pitbull from Rick Ross to Yo Gotti, Juvenile. They got history with Vido."
The Overtown native, also known as "Var," started rapping in the late 1990s. He first gained national notoriety when he and his childhood friend Desloc formed the duo Piccalo. They went on to help create Pitbull's debut single "Dammit Man" in 2004. Over the past two decades, Vido continued to make music along with Desloc, Y.D. and other Hip-Hop artists. His latest single with Y.D. "Top 5" dropped on the same day he was admitted to the hospital.
The accomplished rapper was more than just an artist; he was an "octopus hustler." He ran a studio called The Compound in Little Haiti, a body shop, a printing company and owned a food truck called "Soooul Good Kitchen." He was also a philanthropist who gave back to the community and acted as a major figure in Miami's car culture. He hosted numerous car shows all over the country. At the end of the day, music was his first love. After all the success he experienced in his career, Buck says Vido's dream was to see his cousin Y.D. flourish.
"The movement Vido and Piccalo had, it was unlike no other coming from Miami," Buck added. "So all Vido wanted was to see Y.D. blow because he's so talented. That's all he ever wanted to see."
See more tributes to Vido No Shake below. Rest in peace.