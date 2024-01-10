Washington Spot Among The 'Cheapest Beach Towns' To Live In

Rising expenses are motivating Americans to look for more affordable places to live. While some people opt for smaller cities and humble towns, others are setting their sights on coastal communities. They have a reputation for being pricey, especially for tourists, but there are plenty of beach towns that offer a comfortable cost of living.

For those looking for an affordable beach town for their next home, GOBankingRates revealed the "cheapest" ones to live in. Analysts said they "calculated the total annual expenditure cost for each city, sorting them to show the cheapest beach towns you can afford to live in. All data is up-to-date as of August 4th, 2023."

A coastal town in Washington State landed on the list, and it's Long Beach! The website states the median home cost is $312,100.

Long Beach rests along the renowned Olympic Peninsula, which houses a wide range of fascinating ecosystems, from snow-frosted mountains and temperate forests to a whole rainforest and foggy beaches. As for the town itself, visitors and potential residents can look forward to 28 miles of shoreline, the Boardwalk, seafood offerings, natural scenery, and other amazing activities.