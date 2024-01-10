WATCH: Auburn Students Are Already Celebrating Nick Saban's Retirement
By Jason Hall
January 10, 2024
Auburn University students are already celebrating arch rival University of Alabama football coach Nick Saban's reported decision to retire.
Live streamed footage from an Auburn, Alabama, city camera showed the trees at Toomer's Corner already being rolled with toiled paper within an hour after ESPN's Chris Low report that Saban had informed the Alabama football team of his retirement decision. Auburn students famously throw toilet paper over the oak trees following big wins.
Saban went 13-8 in Alabama's annual Iron Bowl matchup against Auburn, which includes the 27-24 win at Auburn in 2023 to extend the Tide's winning streak to five consecutive games. The 72-year-old is just one week removed from guiding the Crimson Tide to a record eighth College Football Playoff appearance, having lost his final game to the eventual national champion Michigan Wolverines, 27-20, in the Rose Bowl College Football Semifinal in Pasadena, California.
Auburn fans rolling the trees at Toomer’s Corner nearly an hour after Nick Saban’s retirement was announced— Colin Scroggins (@cnaw_colin) January 10, 2024
Video: City of Auburn AL webcam. https://t.co/KJy0ddXl8x pic.twitter.com/vkuHKMdxGE
Saban had previously downplayed retirement speculation during his weekly appearance on 'the Pat McAfee Show' last Thursday (December 4), three days after his team's loss.
“Look, I ask everybody who asks me that question, ‘Are you going to be here for four years?” he said. “Some players ask me when I’m going to retire. I look at them and say, ‘Can you guarantee me that you’re going to be here for four years? They look at me like, ‘Hell, no.’ ...
“I just think it’s the way of the world now.”
Why do you think retirement gets brought up every single year for you Coach..— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 4, 2024
"Because I'm getting old I guess 😂😂
I just think it's the way of the world now"
Coach Saban #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/YBDgReL147
Saban, who also coached the NFL's Miami Dolphins for two seasons prior to being hired by the Crimson Tide in 2007, won six national championships and nine SEC championships during his 17 seasons at Alabama, having previously led SEC West rival LSU to a BCS national championship in 2003 and two SEC titles in 2001 and 2003. The West Virginia native concludes his collegiate coaching career with a 292-71-1 overall record, which includes one season at Toledo, five seasons at Michigan State and five seasons at LSU.