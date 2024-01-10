WATCH: Auburn Students Are Already Celebrating Nick Saban's Retirement

Auburn University students are already celebrating arch rival University of Alabama football coach Nick Saban's reported decision to retire.

Live streamed footage from an Auburn, Alabama, city camera showed the trees at Toomer's Corner already being rolled with toiled paper within an hour after ESPN's Chris Low report that Saban had informed the Alabama football team of his retirement decision. Auburn students famously throw toilet paper over the oak trees following big wins.

Saban went 13-8 in Alabama's annual Iron Bowl matchup against Auburn, which includes the 27-24 win at Auburn in 2023 to extend the Tide's winning streak to five consecutive games. The 72-year-old is just one week removed from guiding the Crimson Tide to a record eighth College Football Playoff appearance, having lost his final game to the eventual national champion Michigan Wolverines, 27-20, in the Rose Bowl College Football Semifinal in Pasadena, California.