Winter Storm Leaves At Least 5 Dead As Another Storm Follows Its Path

At least five people died during a massive winter storm that moved across the country, bringing flooding rains, heavy snow, and tornadoes. As of Wednesday (January 10) morning, at least 600,000 people were without power across over a dozen states as they worked to clean up from the storm.

Since Monday, at least 25 reported tornadoes have been reported in Texas, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina.

The storm caused significant flooding across the South, Mid-Atlantic, and Northeast, leaving many people stranded and in need of rescue.

The storm also dumped heavy snow across the Midwest and Northern Plains, shutting down major roads and forcing schools to close.

The five deaths due to the storm were reported in Alabama, Georgia, Missouri, and North Carolina.

A woman died in Alabama when a tornado struck southern Houston County. Another person was killed in Birmingham when a tree fell on their vehicle. In Clayton County, Georgia, a person was also killed when a tree on their car.

In Catawba County, North Carolina, one person died when a suspected tornado struck a mobile park. Four others were hospitalized.

Officials in Missouri said that a 17-year-old driver died after losing control of her vehicle due to the icy road conditions and getting struck by a tractor-trailer.

As cities continue to clean up from the damage caused by the storm, another one is set to follow a similar path later this week as it moves east across the country.