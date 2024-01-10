Your Daily Horoscope: Here's What's In Store For January 10th

Wednesday is here, and with each new day comes new astrological predictions. Vice's astrologer laid out each sign's horoscope for January 10th, drawing on ideals of routine, education, growth, and mature conversation! Each horoscope was broken down by sign, and each sign was given an exciting fortune to unravel today.

If you are an Aries (March 21 to April 19) you can look forward to completing goals today as your hard behind-the-scenes work is finally paying off!

ARIES:

"You’re feeling driven to bring goals to completion or initiate a project of substance as the moon and Mars meet in Capricorn. People are getting a glimpse of the hard work you’ve been putting in behind the scenes, though it’s probably just the tip of the iceberg!"

If you are a Taurus (April 20 to May 20) you are letting growth happen on its own time today and eliminating all distractions that prevent you from doing so.

TAURUS:

"The moon in Capricorn aligns with Jupiter in Taurus today and it’s as if you’re sailing through a sea of wisdom. You’re letting go of distractions (including hang-ups from the past) that don’t serve a higher purpose and you’re not worried about forcing growth to happen because you know it’s happening in its own time."

If you are a Gemini (May 21 to June 20) you cshould preserve your energy for work and relationships today.

GEMINI:

"You’re going with the flow and respecting your own limits as the moon in Capricorn aligns with Jupiter in Taurus. Preserving your energy for work and relationships that truly matter is a sign of your maturity."

If you are a Cancer (June 21 to July 22) you can look forward to a greater sense of trust in your relationships today.

CANCER:

"Your relationships, both platonic and romantic, are inspiring you to have more trust in your life’s journey as the moon in Capricorn aligns with Jupiter in Taurus. Witnessing the way others live their lives is encouraging you to do so, unapologetically."

Hello Leo's! If your birthday falls between July 23 and August 22, you might be tying up some loose ends today, but trust that it is all leading you to a greater path.

LEO:

"You might be tying up some loose ends on a work project or bidding farewell to someone who has helped you tend to something important as the moon in Capricorn aligns with Jupiter in Taurus. Shows of appreciation are made, and endorsements could be happening, too."

If you are a Virgo (August 23 to September 22), Vice's astrologer suggests you think about the world today in respect to how you treat others.

VIRGO:

"You’re entertained with philosophical conversations today as the moon in Capricorn aligns with Jupiter in Taurus. Your relationships are encouraging you to think about the world you want to create for others, especially younger generations."

Libra's (September 23 to October 22) can look forward to keeping to your own schedule and turning down anything that does not serve your heart today.

LIBRA:

"You’re showing up to your responsibilities with conviction as the moon in Capricorn aligns with Jupiter in Taurus. It might entail saying no to anything extra that doesn’t fit into your schedule."

If you are a Scorpio (October 23 to November 21), expect to find yourself "down some rabbit hole" that will test your patience today while simultaneously proving entertaining and educational.

SCORPIO:

"You could feel entertained learning something others find difficult to navigate as the moon and Mars meet in Capricorn. You might find yourself going down some rabbit holes pretty quickly, which may feel preferable if your patience is feeling tested."

If your birthday falls between November 21 to December 22, you are a Sagittarius! You can look forward to sticking to routine today as it will surely bring you ease.

SAGITTARIUS:

"Sticking to your routines and responsibilities comes with a sense of ease as the moon in Capricorn aligns with Jupiter in Taurus. You’re focused and firmly in the present."

Hello Capricorns (December 23 to January 19)! Vice's astrologer predicts that you will have mature conversations today causing some of your childhood wounds to heal.

CAPRICORN:

"You’re speaking with conviction today as the moon and Mars meet in your sign. People feel invited to have mature conversations with you, and healing could be taking place as the moon connects with Jupiter in Taurus. Childhood wounds may be fading through shows of compassion."

If you are an Aquarius (January 20 to February 18) you can look forward to smooth conversations today revolving around boundaries and space!

AQUARIUS:

"The moon in Capricorn aligns with Jupiter in Taurus, inviting you to take time for reflection and daydreams, if your schedule permits. Conversations about boundaries and making space for personal goals or needs could go more smoothly today. Your family or inner circle can be especially supportive."

Last but certainly not least, Pisces (February 19 to March 20) should share their visions of the future today as it will prove extremely encouraging to those around you.

PISCES:

"You could find yourself amongst thought leaders as the moon in Capricorn aligns with Jupiter in Taurus, inviting you to share a vision of the future or encourage others to keep learning and growing. Exceptional ideas are circulating through your social circle now!"

