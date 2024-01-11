2 Missouri Lottery Players Shocked By How Much They Won: 'A Good Surprise'

Winning the lottery can be a once-in-a-lifetime experience, especially if you win an amazing sum like $1 million. However, even a smaller amount can be life-changing for many people. For a couple of lottery players in Missouri, they were happy to win $30,000 — only to be surprised when they learned they actually won much more than that.

According to a release from the Missouri Lottery, a couple of players in Versailles recently won big in a Show Me Cash game. The lucky ticket was purchased from the Walmart on Newton Street and matched all five numbers called during the December 15 drawing.

One of the lucky winners didn't know exactly how much they won when scheduling an appointment at lottery headquarters in Jefferson City; however, they were quickly let in on the amount when a lottery employee congratulated them on winning the jackpot. Out of all the players who purchased tickets for the drawing, they were the sole winners that scored the $130,000 jackpot.

"It was a good surprise," they said. "We thought it was $30,000 and were happy with that!"

The release from the state lottery didn't share what they winners plan to do with their prize, but given the amount they won, it could be something great.