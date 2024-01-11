Ariana Grande Fans Think She Revealed Title Of Album In New Teaser

Ariana Grande is just one day away from releasing her first new song since 2020! Ahead of the release of "yes, and?" on Friday, January 12th, the pop star took to Instagram to share a teaser of the music video.

In the brief clip, guests who were invited to an "exclusive" event express criticism of Grande, many of them sharing opinions that have been shared online in the past few years. They also hold a card that reads "AG7," which is what fans call her forthcoming studio album. Earlier this week, the singer clarified that "yes, and?" is only the name of the first single and the album will have a different name.