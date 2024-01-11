Ariana Grande Fans Think She Revealed Title Of Album In New Teaser
By Rebekah Gonzalez
January 11, 2024
Ariana Grande is just one day away from releasing her first new song since 2020! Ahead of the release of "yes, and?" on Friday, January 12th, the pop star took to Instagram to share a teaser of the music video.
In the brief clip, guests who were invited to an "exclusive" event express criticism of Grande, many of them sharing opinions that have been shared online in the past few years. They also hold a card that reads "AG7," which is what fans call her forthcoming studio album. Earlier this week, the singer clarified that "yes, and?" is only the name of the first single and the album will have a different name.
As of Thursday, January 11th, fans think the album's title is Eternal Sunshine because of the coordinates on the front of the card in the video above. According to Just Jared, the coordinates lead to Montauk, NY which is where the film Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind was filmed. Grande has yet to confirm the title of her new studio album.
At the end of 2023, Grande confirmed that new music would be arriving this year. After sending fans a photo of her lips and a note reading "See you next year," Grande shared a post with the same caption. She also shared photos and videos of herself working in the studio. The forthcoming album will be Grande's first new release since 2020's Positions. Prior to Grande's announcements, fans were excited to hear the singer's Wicked costar Bowen Yang reveal that he's already listened to the album. “There are several bops on it, everyone is going to be gagged. Ariana and Max killed it," Yang said, referring to famed pop music producer Max Martin.