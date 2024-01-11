Cam'ron Officially Releases Viral Freestyle Over D'Angelo's 'Cruisin'"
By Tony M. Centeno
January 11, 2024
Cam'ron heard the positive feedback on his recent freestyle and decided to turn it into the official theme song for season three of It Is What It Is.
On Wednesday, January 10, the rapper-turned-sport broadcaster formally dropped his viral freestyle over D'Angelo's 1995 hit "Cruisin'." On the song, Cam reflects on his journey to fame from his early days hustling in the streets while being inspired by the likes of Mobb Deep and Wu-Tang Clan.
“I did a lot of things to stay away from poverty/ Rolled Mobb Deep, causing Havoc made me a Prodigy,” Cam raps.
"RIP Bandana P and my father Gene/Grandpa Jerry, Grandma Dot that was my was my heart and queen," Cam'ron continues. "From Andre's hustler shit I used to borrow jeans, then Wu-Tang made that song/aw they called it 'C.R.E.A.M.'/Thanks Method Man that helped make my Barreta dance and no I never left no prints/I had them leather hands."
Killa's "IIWII (It Is What It Is) Season 3 Freestyle" went viral when he dropped it on social media last week. The comment section of his post was filled with praise from the likes of Wiz Khalifa, Tyler, The Creator, A Tribe Called Quest's Jarobi White, De La Soul and more.
Cam's first freestyle of 2024 comes a few months after he also hopped on the instrumental for Lil Yachty and J. Cole's "The Secret Recipe." Prior to that, Cam'ron dropped projects like The Lost Files Vol. 1 and U Wasn't There with A-Trak.
Listen to "IIWII (It Is What It Is) Season 3 Freestyle" below.