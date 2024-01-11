Cam'ron Officially Releases Viral Freestyle Over D'Angelo's 'Cruisin'"

"RIP Bandana P and my father Gene/Grandpa Jerry, Grandma Dot that was my was my heart and queen," Cam'ron continues. "From Andre's hustler shit I used to borrow jeans, then Wu-Tang made that song/aw they called it 'C.R.E.A.M.'/Thanks Method Man that helped make my Barreta dance and no I never left no prints/I had them leather hands."



Killa's "IIWII (It Is What It Is) Season 3 Freestyle" went viral when he dropped it on social media last week. The comment section of his post was filled with praise from the likes of Wiz Khalifa, Tyler, The Creator, A Tribe Called Quest's Jarobi White, De La Soul and more.



Cam's first freestyle of 2024 comes a few months after he also hopped on the instrumental for Lil Yachty and J. Cole's "The Secret Recipe." Prior to that, Cam'ron dropped projects like The Lost Files Vol. 1 and U Wasn't There with A-Trak.



Listen to "IIWII (It Is What It Is) Season 3 Freestyle" below.