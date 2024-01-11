Fans Think Taylor Swift's Gorgeous Night-Out Look Is Hinting At New Music

Is Taylor Swift teasing her next re-recording? That's what many fans are thinking after she stepped out for dinner with friends in New York City this week in an outfit that gave off serious Reputation vibes.

On Wednesday (January 10) joined several of her famous friends — including Blake Lively, Zoë Kravitz and frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff — for dinner at Lucali pizzeria in Brooklyn, per Page Six. The Midnights singer looked gorgeous in a forest green crushed velvet Little Lies mini dress with long sleeves, but it was her choice of footwear that really got people talking.

The Eras Tour mastermind donned a pair of over-the-knee Jimmy Choo x John Paul Gaultier heeled boots that have a prominent snake design. Of course, many Swifties immediately saw this as an easter egg for new music, speculating that Swift is subtly hinting that her next re-recording project will be for her sixth studio album Reputation. The original Rep era, of course, heavily featured snakes in both the rollout and tour.