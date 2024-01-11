Fans Think Taylor Swift's Gorgeous Night-Out Look Is Hinting At New Music
By Sarah Tate
January 11, 2024
Is Taylor Swift teasing her next re-recording? That's what many fans are thinking after she stepped out for dinner with friends in New York City this week in an outfit that gave off serious Reputation vibes.
On Wednesday (January 10) joined several of her famous friends — including Blake Lively, Zoë Kravitz and frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff — for dinner at Lucali pizzeria in Brooklyn, per Page Six. The Midnights singer looked gorgeous in a forest green crushed velvet Little Lies mini dress with long sleeves, but it was her choice of footwear that really got people talking.
The Eras Tour mastermind donned a pair of over-the-knee Jimmy Choo x John Paul Gaultier heeled boots that have a prominent snake design. Of course, many Swifties immediately saw this as an easter egg for new music, speculating that Swift is subtly hinting that her next re-recording project will be for her sixth studio album Reputation. The original Rep era, of course, heavily featured snakes in both the rollout and tour.
One Instagram fan account Swifties for Eternity, fans of the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer couldn't contain their excitement and flooded the comments with hopes of a new Rep era.
"Reputation is coming!!!!!!! I have no idea what type of person I will become when rep's vault tracks will release!!!" one user wrote, while another said, "If these shoes don't scream rep idk what does." Another fan eagerly hoped for a double rollout of both Reputation and her debut Taylor Swift. "Im calling it. It's going to be a Rep TV 🖤 and Debut TV 💚 double drop!!"
Swift has not said when she's releasing her next re-recording or which album it will be, whether debut or Rep, but Swifties are watching for every hint. Her night out comes just a few days after Swift attended the Golden Globes wearing a stunning sequined green Gucci gown that fans also thought pointed toward her Reputation era.
Do you think Reputation (Taylor's Version) is on the way?