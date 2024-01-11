Florida Woman Scores Huge Prize From Playing Popular Lottery Game

A Florida woman is starting the new year a million dollars richer after she scored a massive lottery prize. Rema Shaban, 47, of St. Augustine, claimed a $1 million prize $1,000,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE SPECTACULAR Scratch-Off game on Wednesday (January 10), according to a news release from the Florida Lottery.

Shaban chose to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.

Lottery officials said she bought her winning scratch-off ticket from RaceTrac, located at 10360 Beach Boulevard, in Jacksonville. The store will also get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the lucky ticket.

It costs $50 to play the $1,000,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE SPECTACULAR, which features two top prizes of $1 million a year for life. One of those prizes has already been paid out, according to the game's page on the Florida Lottery site on Thursday (January 11). There are over 130 prizes of $1 million up for grabs along with many other cash prizes.

The overall odds of winning are 1 in 4.5.

2024 kicked off with some huge lottery news. The Florida winner of the biggest Mega Millions jackpot claimed his historic prize through an unexpected method. The 2.04 billion Powerball winner is also making headlines for making another expensive purchase.