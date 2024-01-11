Georgia Restaurant Has The Best 'All-You-Can-Eat Buffet' In The State

Have you ever had a tough time deciding what to eat for your meal? Maybe you're stuck between ordering chicken or steak or want both a soup and a salad with your dinner. If you've faced similar struggles, a buffet is the perfect place to get all of your top food choices in one spot, offering a wide selection of dishes to choose from so you can curate your perfect meal.

Mashed searched around the country for the best all-you-can-eat buffets available, compiling a list of the top spot in each state for unlimited eats. According to the site, the best buffet in all of Georgia is Ole Times Country Buffet, which has an incredible selection of Southern-inspired, homemade dishes that would make anyone happy. As the restaurant's website states: "From seafood to BBQ, our buffet has it all."

Ole Times Country Buffet has several locations around the Peach State. Find your nearest one by visiting the website.

Here's what Mashed had to say about Georgia's best all-you-can-eat buffet:

"If you close your eyes and dream of Southern food, chances are the first ten things that pop into your head are available now at the Ole Times Country Buffet. This love letter to traditional Southern cooking is a safe space to sample all sorts of American classics. There is a saying on the wall inside of Ole Times Country Buffet: 'Southern cookin' makes ya good lookin'.' Every time we see another full plate of fried okra departing the queue, we can't help but agree. Lady's Fingers are always a sign of a good time on a Southern menu. Around these parts, they call fried okra Georgia popcorn and practically serve it by the bushel."

