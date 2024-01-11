Iconic 100-Year-Old California Restaurant 'Abruptly Closes' For Good

California has officially lost one of its most famous, historic restaurants.

If you live in or have ever paid a visit to the Santa Ynez Valley, chances are you know and love local staple, Pea Soup Andersen’s. The famous roadside landmark has existed for an entire century, feeding happy customers from all over the globe. According to KTLA, the iconic restaurant, located off the 101 Freeway in Buellton, "abruptly closed" and is no longer serving the public as of Wednesday, January 10th.

A representative for Pea Soup Andersen's slated the closure a "temporary redevelopment project," and did not declare a reopening date. With roots dating back to 1924, the restaurant was built just as electricity arrived in the Santa Ynez Valley. Given the times, original owners Anton and Juliette Andersen properly titled the spot, "Andersen’s Electric Cafe."

As time passed, the popularity of Juliette’s split pea soup grew. Customers travelled far and wide just to get their hands on a bowl of this magic soup. The dish became so popular that the couple had to put in massive orders for peas and later renamed the restaurant after the in-demand item. The website describes how the restaurant's slogan came to be, and how the establishment has remained a timeless pitstop for travelers and locals alike for the last century.

“When Anton faced the problem of what to do with one ton of peas, he solved it by putting them in the window, proclaiming the restaurant ‘The Home of Split Pea Soup,’ the slogan it still carries today.”

Guggia Enterprises Property Administrator Krista Guggia shared that given the property's current condition, it is set to be demolished and developed in the coming months.

“There will be a restaurant involved – whether it will be a Pea Soup Andersen’s is yet to be determined. The new buyers are working closely with the city to make it something that’s going to be a new, exciting, a fresh thing for Buellton.”

While the original Pea Soup Andersen’s is closing its doors for good, loyal customers can still enjoy a bowl of soup at the Pea Soup Andersen’s in Santa Nella.