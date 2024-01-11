Judge In Trump's Civil Fraud Trial Received Bomb Threat At His Home

The judge overseeing Donald Trump's civil fraud trial in New York received a bomb threat at his house on Thursday (January 11) morning, just a few hours before closing arguments in the case were scheduled to get underway. Officials said that the bomb squad was dispatched to the Long Island house of Judge Arthur Engoron around 5:30 a.m.

It is unknown if he was home at the time.

The bomb threat was unfounded, and the Nassau County Police Department described it as a "swatting" incident.

Security at the courthouse was increased following the bomb threat. NBC News reported that there were delays in processing lawyers and reporters as they entered the courthouse.

Trump is expected to attend the closing arguments, though he will not be allowed to speak. On Wednesday, Judge Engoron informed Trump's lawyers that the former president would not be allowed to speak during the closing arguments because he refused to agree to conditions about what he could talk about.

Throughout the trial, Trump has criticized Engoron, his staff, and New York Attorney Leticia James, claiming the trial is a political witch hunt. As a result of his comments, Engoron placed a gag order on Trump, barring him from insulting members of the court staff. He then fined Trump $15,000 after he violated the gag order twice.