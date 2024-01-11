A man is facing federal charges after officials said he made sexual comments toward flight attendants and even grabbed one of them during a flight. James Finnister was charged with interfering with the performance duties of a flight crew member following an incident on Tuesday (January 9), a criminal complaint obtained by WKMG reads.

Federal agents say Finnster was flying on Spirit Airlines Flight 693 from Louisville, Kentucky to Orlando when he asked the lead flight attendant if she wanted to join "the mile high club," which insinuates having sex during a flight. He allegedly grabbed another flight attendant, pulled her into his seat, and asked her the same question.

Airline employees told agents the passenger also asked several questions about the plane's cockpit, including inquiries about how to enter it.

When the plane landed at Orlando International Airport, police were waiting to speak with Finnster. The complaint states he confessed to his actions and alluded to alcohol influencing his behavior. Finnster told officers he took several shots of alcohol before the trip to ease his nerves since it was his first time on the flight.

Reporters said Finnster appeared in federal court on Wednesday (January 10), and a judge allowed him out of custody on the condition he showed up in future court dates.