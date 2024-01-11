Mel B Reveals Victoria Beckham Designed Her Wedding Dress

Melanie "Mel B" Brown is getting ready to say "I Do" to her fiancé Rory McPhee and a huge wedding detail was designed by her former Spice Girls bandmate! During her appearance on Today with Hoda & Jenna this week, Mel B revealed that Victoria Beckham designed a few dresses for her wedding.

"Victoria actually designed my dress and my mom’s dress. It’s such a beautiful honor to get," she revealed. Beckham's dress won't be the only one she's wearing on her special day. "I don't think it would be fair to just have one. Just have as many as you want — at least three, right?"

Mel B continued, "I'm going to really go for it. One to actually get married in, which is the proper ceremony — very proper at this church, St. Paul’s [Cathedral]. And then maybe I want to change out of that and be a bit more less… You know, I actually don't know!"